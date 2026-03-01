The US consulate in Karachi's Mai Kolachi Road came under attack by a mob on Sunday after Iran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The protesters reportedly forced their way toward the diplomatic mission, setting parts of the premises ablaze. The police fired tear gas at the mob. In footage circulating from the scene, a man was heard saying: "We have set the consulate on fire, we are taking revenge for killing..."

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The attack came hours after Iran confirmed that Khamenei had been killed in a massive US-Israeli offensive on Saturday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Khamenei was killed in the "opening blow" of the military operation against Iran. "The tyrant Khamenei was eliminated in the opening blow of Operation "Roar of the Lion" and with him other senior figures in the Iranian terrorist stronghold," Katz said on X today.

Iran launched a fresh wave of strikes early Sunday morning. Explosions were reported in several capitals and major cities. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched a "sixth wave" of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases in the region, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

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In Israel, the military said it had identified missiles launched from Iran and that defensive systems were operational. Sirens sounded across central and southern parts of the country.

In Dubai, multiple blasts were heard throughout the morning, with smoke visible in the sky. Authorities said debris from an aerial interception over Dubai’s Business Bay caused a fire at Jebel Ali, the city’s major commercial port. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area.