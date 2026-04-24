US-Iran talks back on track? White House says Witkoff, Kushner heading to Pakistan

In a potentially significant diplomatic shift, Iran has reportedly requested an in-person meeting with US officials, signaling a willingness to reopen direct channels after prolonged tensions. The outreach comes amid signs of cautious optimism, with the White House noting “progress” in recent exchanges.

Senior US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are set to travel to Islamabad. Their visit is expected to serve as an initial assessment mission, with both officials tasked with reporting back to leadership in Washington, including Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A White House spokesperson indicated that additional members of the US team could follow, depending on how initial discussions unfold.

The choice of Pakistan as the venue underscores its emerging role as a diplomatic intermediary. By hosting the talks, Islamabad is positioning itself as a bridge between Washington and Tehran at a time of heightened regional uncertainty.

Abbas Araqchi’s regional diplomatic tour

At the center of the talks is Abbas Araqchi, who is expected in Islamabad ahead of the US delegation. His visit forms part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes stops in Muscat and Moscow.

According to Iranian state media, the trip aims to address bilateral relations, regional developments, and the broader geopolitical tensions involving the US and Israel.

Advertisement

While both sides appear open to dialogue, expectations remain measured. The White House has acknowledged incremental progress but stopped short of predicting a breakthrough.