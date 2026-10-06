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US labour market is becoming a two-tier economy as younger workers struggle to break in; expert explains how

US labour market is becoming a two-tier economy as younger workers struggle to break in; expert explains how

America’s labour market is increasingly splitting along generational lines, with younger workers facing higher unemployment and weaker access to good entry-level jobs. Business columnist Rana Aylin Foroohar says the trend is making the US look more like Italy, with declining mobility and a widening gap between established and younger workers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 1:30 AM IST
US labour market is becoming a two-tier economy as younger workers struggle to break in; expert explains howForoohar cited the US jobs report released in early September, which showed unemployment at 7.1% among people aged 20-24, compared with 5.6% for those aged 25-54 and 3% for workers over 55.

The US labour market is increasingly developing a two-tier structure in which older workers retain relatively secure, well-paid positions while younger Americans struggle to find decent entry-level jobs, according to Rana Aylin Foroohar, business columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times.

In a recent Financial Times column, Foroohar argued that America is beginning to resemble Italy in an important aspect of its economy: generational inequality in employment and opportunity. “The labour market in America is starting to look more like Italy's in one crucial respect: older people are holding on to good jobs, and the young have trouble finding decent ones,” she wrote.

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Younger workers face a tougher entry point

The comparison comes as younger Americans face significantly higher unemployment than older workers. Foroohar cited the US jobs report released in early September, which showed unemployment at 7.1% among people aged 20-24, compared with 5.6% for those aged 25-54 and 3% for workers over 55.

Foroohar said the emerging divide is not solely about age. Family background, social class and access to opportunities are also increasingly shaping economic outcomes.

“If you are an insider, you have opportunity. If you are an outsider, by race or class, you have less,” she wrote, pointing to research by economist Raj Chetty showing that where and to whom a person is born can significantly affect economic prospects.

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She argued that this marks a shift away from the idea of the US as an economy where mobility and hard work can substantially improve an individual's economic position. “The US is no longer an exceptional nation in any positive sense,” Foroohar wrote.

US labour market: key indicators

Indicator What the data/analysis shows
Young workers (20–24) 7.1% unemployment
Prime-age workers (25–54) 5.6% unemployment
Older workers (55+) 3% unemployment
Generational divide Older workers are holding on to good jobs while younger workers face greater difficulty finding decent employment
Economic mobility Access to opportunity increasingly varies by race, class, family background and location
AI impact Younger workers entering AI-exposed sectors could face weaker employment prospects and lower initial earnings
Potential political impact Persistent economic insecurity could deepen populism and political polarisation
Foroohar’s broader warning The US risks losing some of the economic dynamism and upward mobility traditionally associated with its labour market

AI could widen the generational divide

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Artificial intelligence could further complicate the picture. Foroohar noted that AI may initially benefit experienced workers who already possess industry knowledge, rather than younger “digital natives” trying to enter the workforce.

She cited a September Census Bureau paper estimating that graduates in areas highly exposed to AI could face a five-percentage-point decline in the likelihood of initial employment and 13% lower earnings than those entering less-exposed sectors.

“These trends may be amplified by AI,” Foroohar wrote, arguing that the technology could create more difficulties for workers seeking entry-level positions even if it eventually generates new jobs and industries.

Economic frustration could fuel populism

Foroohar warned that prolonged difficulty in securing good jobs could deepen economic cynicism among younger Americans and contribute to political polarisation.

“The result of that would in turn be more of the populism already so evident in the US, Italy and many other European countries,” she wrote, adding that weaker growth could further disadvantage younger and poorer workers.

Her broader argument is that declining labour-market mobility is not merely a jobs issue. It could become a structural economic and political challenge if younger workers increasingly find that age, background and access to established networks determine their ability to move up the economic ladder.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 1:30 AM IST
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