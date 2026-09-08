Iran plans new ‘exclusion zone’ in the Gulf, threatens US with ‘economic warfare’

Iran also plans to release maps of a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, though it was unclear when the details would emerge.

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Rezaei renewed the threats on Tuesday, saying Washington had received a warning from Iran’s new missiles. He said US economic warfare would be met with a maritime exclusion zone extending across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter, while Iran’s operational posture towards US warships and bases had been “fundamentally recalibrated”.

Rezaei was likely referring to the Qassem Basir ballistic missile, which Iranian media reported was fired at US warships near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said its warships evaded any missile attacks.

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The announcement comes after a fresh escalation in the conflict. The US last reported attacks on Iranian targets on Saturday, when its forces struck three Iranian oil tankers. Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Iran had fired the Qassem Basir missile.

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Despite US attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has continued disrupting shipping through the key artery for global oil and gas supplies. About one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the strait before the war.

Shipping data showed an average of just 10 commodity vessels a day transited the strait over the past 10 days, the lowest level since May.

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Iran has continued to retain missile and drone capabilities despite US attacks that have degraded its conventional forces and further pressured its economy. Tehran has used the threat against tankers and Gulf neighbours hosting US military bases as leverage.

MUST READ | Bypassing Strait of Hormuz? Viral post claims US dredged a new 'safe' corridor on Omani side

Iran has touted the Qassem Basir as an upgraded missile with improved manoeuvrability and a guidance system designed to operate against electronic warfare.

The conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28. President Donald Trump has said his aims include ending Iran’s nuclear programme and its ability to attack neighbours, while Tehran’s clerical rulers remain in power and continue demanding sanctions relief.

