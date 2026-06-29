WATCH | CCTV shows building bouncing as 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

A powerful earthquake off Japan’s northern coastline sent buildings swaying across the country, with one structure in Yamanashi Prefecture appearing to jerk and bounce under the force of the tremors.

CCTV footage from Fujiyoshida City showed the building moving violently from side to side as parts of its outer wall broke loose and fell onto the road. Debris could be seen dropping from the facade while the structure continued to shake.

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Japanese television identified the site as Nanokaichi Shopping Street. It said the building’s exterior suffered partial damage during the earthquake, although the main structure did not collapse.

The area reportedly experienced a lower-5 reading on Japan’s seven-level Shindo seismic intensity scale. Authorities were still inspecting affected areas in Yamanashi the following day, where landslides and interruptions to water supply had also been reported.

Japan quake NEARLY TOPPLES building — but it WITHSTANDS heavy shaking pic.twitter.com/3q9Jv12X37 — RT (@RT_com) June 28, 2026

Magnitude revised to 7.2

The earthquake hit off the coast of Iwate Prefecture on Thursday morning. The Japan Meteorological Agency first recorded its magnitude at 6.9 but later upgraded it to 7.2.

The quake originated at a depth of about 44 kilometres. Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

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Shaking was reported far beyond the epicentre. In Tokyo, several hundred kilometres away, buildings moved and earthquake alerts sounded on mobile phones.

Transport and daily life disrupted

Across northern Japan, the tremors caused goods to tumble from shelves and household items to fall to the floor. Television images showed cupboard doors opening, cookware scattered inside homes and products strewn across shops.

Rail services were also affected, with some Shinkansen bullet trains briefly halted as safety checks were carried out. Authorities received reports of people being stuck in lifts, doors becoming difficult to open, and a tanker truck overturning.

Despite the widespread disruption, officials said they had not received reports of fatalities or serious damage to major buildings. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said no casualties had been confirmed and that the government would continue collecting information from the affected regions.

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Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority also said there were no reported problems at nuclear facilities near the areas that experienced strong shaking.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked residents to remain cautious, warning that further tremors of comparable strength could follow.

Earthquake risk remains a constant in Japan

Japan is located in one of the most seismically active regions in the world, where four tectonic plates meet along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Earthquakes occur frequently across the country, although strict building standards and disaster-preparedness measures mean that many pass without causing extensive destruction.