Persistent Systems shares selloff: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock after 10% crash?

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd plunged 10 per cent during the trading session on Monday after it announced a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Nagarro at €81 apiece. The all-cash offer represents a premium of about 140 per cent to the undisturbed closing price on June 25, 2026, and around 94 per cent to the three-month volume-weighted average price.

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Following the announcement, shares of Persistent Systems plunged 10 per cent to Rs 4,357.90 on Monday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 70,000 crore, hitting its 52-week lows. The stock is down 33 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,597, hit in December 2025. The stock is down 15 per cent in the last one month.

Analysts remain dividend on the acquisition as some see it as strategically sound as it strengthens its European presence, AI capabilities and scale in digital engineering. However, the rich acquisition price, lower margins at Nagarro, execution, integration and leverage risks remain key concerns. Most brokerages retain positive or neutral ratings, while a few remain cautious on valuations.

Nagarro’s Management and Supervisory Board support the proposed transaction and intend to recommend acceptance of the offer, citing their shared conviction in the strategic merits of the partnership. Persistent said it has already secured a nearly 21 per cent stake in Nagarro, with Nagarro’s largest shareholder committing its entire stake under a binding agreement.

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Munich-headquartered Nagarro, is a digital engineering company with about 18,500 employees across more than 40 countries. It has operations across industrial, consumer, TMT and BFSI verticals, and reported total revenue of €1 billion in CY25.

Persistent said the combination would bring together its AI-led engineering leadership, North American scale and partnership depth with Nagarro’s European business, complementary verticals, AI expertise, and ERP and CX delivery. The combined entity is expected to form an AI-led engineering business with about $2.9 billion in scale and more than 46,000 employees across 40-plus countries.

The offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 er cent plus one share of all outstanding Nagarro shares, and will be launched after approval of the offer document by BaFin. Persistent said it does not intend to enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement for two years after closing, and plans to pursue a delisting of Nagarro shares the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as practicable and legally feasible.

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What analysts say

Strategically, we view this acquisition as addressing Persistent's long-standing objective of building scale in Europe, meaningfully broadening its vertical exposure, and strengthening its positioning for larger global transformation programs, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "The limited customer overlap and complementary geographic presence create a reasonable cross-sell opportunity."

Nagarro currently operates at a lower margin profile, said Motilal Oswal, which believes that integration execution, realization of cost synergies, margin improvement, and leadership retention will remain the key monitorables over the next few quarters. Ut continues to value the stock at 34 times FY28E EPS and reiterated 'BUY' rating with a target price of Rs 6,200.

Nagarro acquisition supported by PSYS's execution. PSYS has announced a big, bold and pricey acquisition of Nagarro, which brings scaled European presence and marquee logos with potential to scale. The strategic rationale is sound, but the price paid and leverage assumed place significant emphasis on post-merger execution, ICICI Securities.

"Separately, Persistent has won a mega deal from a global technology leader. We assign a target price of Rs 4,930 (30 times FY28E EPS) and upgrade to 'hold' on relatively better FY27 revenue growth visibility and believe that Persistent is well positioned to turn around Nagarro’s revenue growth profile given its own strong track record and execution rigour," it added.

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On other hand, JM Financial has cut its price target on Persistent Systems. We are revising FY27E-FY29E EPS marginally, given large deal ramp-up but we are lowering target multiple to 30 times FY28E EPS factoring in the integration risk. The target price thus stands revised to Rs 5,095 (versus earlier Rs 5,660)," it said with an 'add' rating on it.

The deal is valued at 14 times EPS. It would annually add 70 per cent to Persistent’s revenue post-closure. Persistent announced a long-term strategic services agreement with a global technology leader. All in all, we are revising FY27E-FY29E EPS marginally, given a large deal ramp-up, said JM.



Nagarro acquisition doubles the overall risk of AI-led deflation, on the other end it strengthens Persistent's European presence, diversifies its service portfolio, and increases its participation in larger digital transformation engagements. However, the acquisition also introduces execution, integration, and leverage-related risks that will need to be monitored over the quarters, said Nirmal Bang.

We remain underweight on IT services for CY26 given the Gen AI-led two-sided pressure discussed in our thematic Cornered on 2 Fronts. Persistent continues to differentiate itself through strong execution, healthy deal wins, and sustained market share gains. However, we believe much of this strength, along with the anticipated benefits from the Nagarro acquisition, is reflected in the current valuation," it added with a 'hold' rating and a trimmer target price of Rs 4,963.

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Nagarro’s past three years’ performance has been weak when compared with Persistent. Nagarro reported 5 per cent revenue CAGR in CY23-25 versus 18 per cent dollar revenue CAGR for Persistent over FY24-26. Nagarro also trails it on profitability and margins, making the offer price—at nearly 2x the prevailing market price— appear demanding, said Elara Capital in its note.

"While valuations on EV/sales basis seem reasonable, we expect the acquisition to dilute the combined entity's revenue growth and profitability profile in the near term. So, we retain 'sell' with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,280," it added.

Equirus Securities has a REDUCE rating on Persistent Systems with a June 2027 target price Rs 5,010. "We believe Persistent's expensive valuations offer low margin of error esp. during times of volatile macro conditions and increasing demand from clients on passing AI-led productivity gains which could be higher in SDLC domain esp. in the Tech segment," it said.

The target entity shares a similar culture and service lines to Persistent's core business, which is a positive, said PL Capital, which believes there is a slight business risk which comes along with the vertical presence, barring 2-3 verticals, the near-term growth within other business units remains a challenge. there is a notable difference in growth/margin profile of Persistent and Nagarro, it said.

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"Persistent is largely pivoted on the build side, while Nagarro is dominated on the managed side that results in having higher T&M practice. Although there are a few client overlapping between them, the management is excited and confident of scaling the potential accounts through cross-selling and up-selling opportunities," PL Capital with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 6,400.-