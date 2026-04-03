WATCH: Iran trolls Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu in viral poster

As the Iran war continues to rage on for more than a month, Iran's Hormuz Guys took out a poster trolling US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The poster went viral not only because of its imagery but also because of the message.

While sharing the poster on socials, Hormuz Guys can be heard saying, "Hey, Trump. You're fired like the Pharaoh! You know who was the Pharaoh? Read the Quran to understand."

Advertisement

The poster featured Trump sandwiched between 'Little Bibi', aka Netanyahu, and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

DON'T MISS | Pentagon leadership overhaul: US Army Chief Randy George asked to retire amid war with Iran

See viral poster here

❗️Iran's 'Hormuz Guys' TROLL 'STUPID TRUMP' with missile picture



Showing him sandwiched on bed between 'Little Bibi' and Epstein



'YOU’RE FIRED… Thank you for your attention to this matter' pic.twitter.com/Z7a3NfR7qn — RT (@RT_com) April 2, 2026

Is this the first time Iran has mocked Trump?

Absolutely not. Last month, Iran mocked the US President with a provocative poster after the US-Israeli strikes on a girls' primary school in Iranian city Minab killed dozens of children.

The poster, which went viral on social media, showed Trump with a smile standing over the bodies of the children killed in the attack on February 28, the same day as Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated by the US and Israel.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Trump considers US exit from NATO: 'It's a paper tiger, even Putin knows it'

Who are Hormuz Guys?

Hormuz Guys, aka Gays of Hormuz, refers to a social media moment that came from protest interviews, where individuals confused the strategically vital waterway Strait of Hormuz with other terms, highlighting a trend of confident wrongness in online activism.

In one such interview, a man, attempting to speak on foreign policy, displayed a "complete absence of doubt" while discussing a non-existent group, triggering a meme fest. The clip was shared by US Senator Ted Cruz as well as Brit Hume. Hume even went on to call the footage "priceless".