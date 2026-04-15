Water Forward: World Bank-led initiative targets 1 billion with water security push

The World Bank Group on April 15, 2026, launched “Water Forward,” a global initiative aimed at improving water security for 1 billion people by 2030, in collaboration with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development finance institutions, and other partners. The platform seeks to align policy reforms, financing, and partnerships to expand access to reliable water services while strengthening resilience against climate risks such as droughts and floods.

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Water plays a critical role in sustaining health, agriculture, energy systems, and nearly 1.7 billion jobs globally. However, around 4 billion people currently face water scarcity, highlighting significant gaps in infrastructure, governance, and investment. In many developing economies, weak regulatory frameworks, unclear policies, and financially stressed utilities have slowed progress and limited private sector participation.

The Water Forward initiative aims to address these structural issues by supporting countries in building stronger institutions, improving financial viability, and creating investment-ready water projects. A key component of the platform is the introduction of country-led water compacts, under which governments will define reform priorities, commit to institutional strengthening, and outline clear investment pathways. So far, 14 countries have announced their participation, with more expected to follow.

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World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized that efficient water systems are central to economic activity, enabling agriculture, business operations, and urban investment. The initiative also comes at a time when over 1.2 billion young people are expected to enter the workforce in developing countries over the next decade, increasing the urgency for reliable infrastructure.

The World Bank has committed to delivering water security for 400 million people, while broader partnerships under Water Forward are expected to extend benefits to over 1 billion individuals. Key participating institutions include the Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and the New Development Bank, among others, signaling strong global alignment on water security and economic resilience.

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