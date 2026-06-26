'We didn't participate in the conflict': Giorgia Meloni rebuts NATO chief's Iran claim

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has firmly rejected comments made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggesting that Italy played a significant role in the recent US-Israeli military operations against Iran. The dispute emerged after Rutte stated in interview with Fox News that around 500 US military aircraft had operated from American bases located in Italy in support of the campaign against Iran.

Advertisement

Opposition demands clarity

Rutte's remarks quickly sparked political controversy in Italy, where the government has consistently maintained that the country did not participate in military operations against Iran. Opposition parties questioned whether the government had been fully transparent about Italy’s role during the conflict and demanded further clarification from Prime Minister Meloni.

READ THIS: CSIS destroyed wiretap evidence: Canada officially blames Khalistanis for Air India bombing in 1985

Meloni slams the claim

Responding to the criticism, Meloni said Rutte had created a misleading impression by failing to distinguish between logistical support and direct military involvement. She stressed that Italy neither joined the conflict nor authorised the use of its territory for combat missions targeting Iran. "In his-let's call it enthusiastic-account, the secretary-general has lumped together things that are actually quite different from one another, confusing the types of authorised flights," Meloni said.

Advertisement

The Italian leader firmly rejected suggestions that Rome had joined operations targeting Tehran. "We did not participate in the conflict with Iran," she said, adding that if Italy had been involved, there would be little reason for US President Donald Trump to repeatedly express dissatisfaction with her government's stance. According to Meloni, the activities permitted at US bases in Italy were limited to technical and logistical operations under existing bilateral and NATO agreements.

Italy government clarifies

Italy’s Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, also pushed back against Rutte’s statements. He said Italy acted in full compliance with its constitution, international treaties and agreements governing allied military bases on Italian soil. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also discussed the issue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Meloni saying Iranian officials understood that a misunderstanding had occurred.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal 'very close', but India won't sign until it...

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for NATO as alliance members seek to maintain unity amid growing geopolitical tensions. While Rutte highlighted European support for US operations, Meloni’s government remains keen to underline that Italy’s contribution was limited to obligations under existing agreements and did not constitute involvement in the Iran conflict.