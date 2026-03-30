Why Kharg Island matters: Trump’s threat to strike Iran’s oil hub raises fears of a global energy shock

A small coral island in the Persian Gulf has suddenly become one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the Middle East conflict. Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, is now at the center of escalating threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and warnings of retaliation from Iran — raising fears that an attack there could trigger a global energy shock and widen the regional conflict.

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Why Kharg Island matters so much

Located about 25 km off Iran’s coast in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island is the backbone of Iran’s oil export system. Pipelines from some of Iran’s largest oil fields feed massive storage tanks and export terminals on the island, where supertankers load crude bound largely for Asian markets.

The island handles around 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it one of the most strategically important energy facilities in West Asia. Because such a large share of Iran’s oil flows through this single hub, energy analysts often describe it as the central artery of Iran’s oil economy.

Any disruption to Kharg’s terminals, storage tanks or loading infrastructure could quickly choke off Iran’s export revenues, which remain a critical source of funding for the country’s economy.

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Trump’s latest threat

As tensions in the region intensify, Trump has raised the possibility of targeting the island directly. Speaking about the ongoing conflict, the President suggested the United States could seize Iran’s oil or take control of Kharg Island, indicating that Washington could go after Tehran’s main export hub if hostilities escalate further.

Trump also warned that Iranian oil infrastructure — including wells, power plants and facilities on Kharg Island — could become targets if a broader confrontation unfolds.

The remarks have significantly raised the stakes around the island, which has long been viewed as a sensitive target because of its role in global energy markets.

Iran’s warning of retaliation

Iran has responded with strong warnings, saying any attack on its energy infrastructure would provoke severe retaliation. Iranian officials have warned that if Kharg Island’s oil facilities are struck, energy infrastructure linked to the United States and its regional allies could become targets.

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Tehran has also hinted that escalation could spill into shipping routes across the Gulf, raising concerns about the safety of commercial vessels and oil tankers in nearby waters.

What a U bombing could do

A direct attack on Kharg’s oil infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences.

Collapse of Iran’s oil exports: Because the island handles most of Iran’s crude shipments, strikes on storage tanks or export terminals could halt up to 1.5-1.7 million barrels per day of Iranian crude exports, severely damaging the country’s energy revenues.

A spike in global oil prices: Any disruption to such a major export hub could send global oil prices surging as markets react to the sudden loss of supply.

Threat to global shipping routes: The conflict could spill into the nearby Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Any instability there could disrupt tanker traffic and global trade.

Risk of wider regional war: Targeting Kharg Island could trigger a broader escalation involving multiple countries and armed groups across West Asia, dramatically expanding the scope of the conflict.

A strategic strength — and a vulnerability

For decades, Kharg Island has served as the cornerstone of Iran’s oil export system. But that concentration also makes it a major vulnerability.

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Iran has developed smaller export terminals elsewhere, yet none have the capacity to replace Kharg if its facilities are severely damaged. Even limited strikes on the island’s infrastructure could disrupt exports for months.