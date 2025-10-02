UK attack: Manchester synagogue attack leaves 2 dead, suspect shot; bomb squad on site

Two people were killed and several others seriously injured after an assailant rammed a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard near a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, British police said. Armed officers responding to the attack shot the suspect, who is also believed to be dead.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers were called to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall district after witnesses reported a vehicle had been driven at members of the public and a man had been stabbed.

In a statement, GMP said: “Two people have been confirmed dead and three others are in a serious condition. The suspect is also believed to be dead but this cannot be confirmed due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person.”

A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene. Video verified by Reuters showed armed officers firing at a man within the synagogue’s perimeter, while another victim lay on the ground in a pool of blood, wearing a traditional Jewish head covering.

Police had earlier said a security guard appeared to have been attacked with a knife before the suspect was shot. The incident remains under investigation, with a heavy police presence continuing in the area.

(With inputs from Reuters)