UK PM Keir Starmer steps down: What happens next, how long will it take?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the Labour Party and resign as prime minister once a successor is chosen. This announcement comes less than two years after he led Labour to a decisive election victory.

Speaking from 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he had accepted that he was no longer the best person to lead Labour into the next general election. He said, "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next General Election. I have heard the answer from my parliamentary party, and I accept that answer with good grace."

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Starmer added that every major decision during his tenure was guided by what he believed was best for Britain. He concluded, "That is why I will resign as Leader of the Labour Party."

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WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to step down sets in motion a Labour Party leadership contest that is expected to conclude before Parliament returns on September 1, paving the way for a new prime minister to take office.

The process will begin on July 9, when nominations for the Labour leadership officially open. Candidates seeking to replace Starmer must secure the backing of at least 20% of Labour MPs. With Labour holding 403 seats in Parliament, that means a contender must win the support of 81 lawmakers, including themselves.

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Prospective candidates must also meet support thresholds from grassroots Labour Party organisations and affiliated groups such as trade unions.

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Nominations are due to close before Parliament enters its summer recess on July 16. If more than one candidate qualifies, Labour Party members and affiliated supporters will vote to choose the next leader. The winner of that ballot will automatically become prime minister.

Starmer has said the contest should be completed by the time Parliament reconvenes on September 1, ensuring a new leader is in place when lawmakers return.

However, if only one candidate secures the required support, there will be no membership vote. In that case, the candidate will be elected unopposed as Labour leader and immediately become Britain's next prime minister.