BAPS Hindu temple in Sacramento vandalised; ‘Hindus go back’ graffiti sprayed

The BAPS Hindu temple in Sacramento, California, was vandalised by unknown miscreants who painted a graffiti saying: ‘Hindus go back!’ This was the second case of vandalism at a BAPS Hindu temple in less than a month. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York was desecrated on September 17.

The BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on social media, "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

The organisation also issued a statement to condemn the hate. It said they will pray for all including those “with hate in their heart”. It also said that they are working with the law enforcement authorities.

"The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento is home to a vibrant Hindu community engaged in numerous activities and projects to support the larger community. We are and shall remain an integral part of this community’s fabric," the statement added.

The temple community convened for a solemn prayer ceremony, and reaffirmed their call for peace and unity. The gathering aimed to honor the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj of harmony and mutual respect.

American physician and politician serving as a US Representative for California, Amerish Babulal, known as "Ami" Bera, condemned the act and said: "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community."

Congressman Ro Khanna said, "This type of hate against Hindu Americans and vandalism is appalling and morally wrong. The Department of Justice must investigate these hate crimes, and those responsible should be held fully accountable under the law."

Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria, urged the FBI to investigate and hold accountable those spreading hate and fear.

Headquartered in Gujarat, BAPS has more than 100 temples and centres in North America. Last year, it opened the Akshardham temple in New Jersey, the largest Hindu temple outside India.