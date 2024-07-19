Barack Obama believes President Biden’s path to winning US Elections is ‘greatly diminished’: Report

Former US President Barack Obama, one of the Democrats’ most revered figures, has in recent days told his allies that the path to victory for President Joe Biden has “greatly diminished”. He has told his allies that Biden really needs to consider the viability of his candidacy.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Obama has spoken with his former Vice President only once since the debate, and has made it clear that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the president to make. However, he also emphasised that his concern is protecting Biden’s legacy. Obama, the report added, has pushed back against the idea that his advice could alone influence Biden’s decision-making process.

In the meantime, Obama has taken calls from anxious Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and shared his views on the president’s challenges, the report said.

Obama has reportedly told his allies that Biden has been a great president and he wants to protect the president’s accomplishments. He believes it would be tougher to do so if the Republicans, under Donald Trump, end up controlling the White House and the chambers of Congress.

The polls, he believes, are moving away from Biden, with Trump’s electoral path expanding.

Meanwhile, top Democrats have spoken directly with Biden, warning him that his candidacy would hurt the chances of Democrats remaining in control next year. Even former Obama advisors have argued that Biden may no longer have a path to victory.

However, after the debate, Obama had a positive message on social media for Biden: “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

Earlier this month, Biden vowed to push on with his re-election bid, dismissing concerns that his persistence would cost the party. Biden, 81, said any candidates who doubt his ability should challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August. "The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere," Biden said to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.