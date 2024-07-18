‘Lot of people put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing’: Trump’s granddaughter Kai, steals show at RNC 

Former US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Madison Trump gave an emptional speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) and said that she wanted Americans to know “the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see”.

In an unscheduled addition to the speaker’s lineup, the 17-year-old said, “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school.”

Kai said she was stunned by the Saturday assassination attempt in which her grandfather was grazed with a bullet at a Pennsylvania rally.

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone could do that to another person,” she said, adding “A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing”.

The Republican presidential nominee’s eldest of 10 grandchildren told a rapt audience, “Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing.”

Notably, her father, Donald Trump Jr, revealed that it was Kai’s first speech.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later,” Kai told the audience.

Meanwhile, Republican National Convention attendees have found a somewhat creative way to show their support for Donald Trump following the assassination attempt over the weekend.

Several convention delegates were seen sporting ear bandages in a nod to the former president’s current look after he was struck in the right ear by a bullet in the attack.

One Republican delegate even went as far as to describe the ear bandage as “the newest fashion trend.”

“Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon,” Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, told CBS News while donning a white piece of paper over his right ear.

On July 15 night, Trump made his first public appearance since the attempt on his life at the RNC, hours after the former president officially received enough delegates to top the party’s presidential ticket and after he announced JD Vance as his vice-presidential pick.