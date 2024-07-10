‘Best insurance policy ever’: Donald Trump mocks Kamala Harris, says her incompetency helped Biden remain in power

Former US President Donald Trump, questioning the competency of Vice President Kamala Harris, said that the only good decision President Joe Biden made was to name his second-in-command since her incompetency makes him look good.

Trump, who is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party, attacked Harris amid discussions on whether Biden should remain the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

Related Articles

“Whatever else can be said about crooked Joe Biden, you have to give him credit for one brilliant decision, probably the smartest decision he ever made. He picked Kamala Harris as his vice president. No, it was brilliant. Because it was an insurance policy. Maybe the best insurance policy I’ve ever seen,” Trump told his supporters in Florida. “If Joe had picked someone even halfway competent, they would have bounced him from office years ago, but they can’t because she’s gotta be their second choice.”

Trump repeatedly mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name, who is of Indian and African heritage. Criticising her, he said that Harris was given two very important tasks, the border security and to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine. He called the border “the worst border in the history of the world” and said she never showed up even once.

“Then, she was sent to Europe to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine. How did that work out? Not too good. Both times, the result was a deadly failure,” he said.

After Kamala was made border czar, said Trump mockingly, the administration has lost track of an estimated 150,000 children. He said it is beyond doubt that many of them have been “raped, trafficked, killed, or horribly abused”.

He also scoffed at her socialist inclinations. “I don't think Kamala Harris' California socialism is going to go down well with the people of Doral, the people of Miami, or the people of Florida. Because in Florida, we don't like socialism. We want our freedom, right? We want our freedom,” he said.

Trump accused the Biden-Harris administration of trying to cover up the biggest scandal in political history. “As you know, they are all co-conspirators in the sinister plot to defraud the American public about the cognitive abilities of the man in the Oval Office,” alleged Trump.

The former president’s attack comes after Joe Biden reassured his supporters that he will not abandon his campaign. “The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere," Biden told MSNBC.

Many congressional Democrats have called for Joe Biden to drop out from the race, voicing concerns about his age and ability. Biden’s public approval ratings have also dropped, which they fear could hurt their prospects of retaining the Senate.

(With agency inputs)