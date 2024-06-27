'Biden will be pumped on drugs to enhance performance': Donald Trump's claims are not exaggerating; here's why

Former President Trump recently claimed that President Biden would be “pumped up” on drugs to enhance his performance in the upcoming debate, even suggesting that Biden would receive a “big fat shot,” meaning injection. While some have dismissed these assertions as campaign bluster, private doctors catering to high-profile clients suggest that the use of various treatments to boost performance before significant events is not uncommon.

According to a report by New York Post, VIPs, including postgraduate students, medical professionals, and high-powered business executives, often turn to drug cocktails to give themselves an edge. Victoria Corabi, a nurse practitioner and founding partner of Beauté Aesthetics in New York City, said that these treatments can range from peptides infusions to Botox and Adderall, and sometimes even include a shot in the rear.

“They just need that energy and not the side effects of caffeine and illicit drugs,” Corabi explained.

Peptide infusions are one popular option among the wealthy seeking mental clarity. Peptides are small amino acid chains that naturally occur in the body, playing roles in various biological functions such as muscle growth and hormone production. Certain peptides support cognitive function, providing mental clarity and easing anxiety.

“Those things have actually been proven to have a side effect of easing the mind and giving more clarity when someone is speaking, they find their words more easily,” Corabi noted.

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) therapy is another favoured treatment. NADs, essential coenzymes in our bodies, help generate cellular energy and have been known to reduce anxiety and stress. According to Corabi, NAD therapy can positively impact brain cells, personality, and cognitive areas, helping individuals who previously relied on ADHD or anxiety medications to feel better without those drugs.

In the high-definition era, candidates’ physical appearances during debates are also scrutinised. To avoid the appearance of nervousness under bright studio lights, Botox injections are used to reduce sweating. Dr. Howard Sobel, a dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, explained that Botox can be injected into the hands, feet, and forehead a week before a big event to decrease sweating.

“You might use Botox for sweating a week before — you inject them around the hands, the feet, the forehead as well to decrease the amount of sweating when you’re under the hot lights,” Sobel said, referencing the infamous 2020 press conference of Rudy Giuliani, where sweat caused a streak of what appeared to be hair dye to run down his cheek.

Vitamin B12 shots are another common treatment, providing benefits such as increased energy levels and improved focus. These shots are often given in the rear-end or upper thigh. Vitamin B12 infusions can also be combined with other vitamins for a quick energy boost.

Trump specifically mentioned Adderall, a popular ADHD medication, in his speculation about Biden’s debate preparation. Dr. Sobel confirmed that Adderall can improve listening skills, enhance focus, and make individuals seem more alert and less sleepy. The effects of Adderall take hold within 30 minutes and last for about seven hours.

Provigil, another prescription drug, is used to decrease excessive sleepiness and help maintain alertness during high-pressure situations.

As the first debate of the 2024 election season approaches, the scrutiny over candidates' preparations highlights the lengths to which individuals might go to enhance their performance under pressure.