Charlie Kirk, a US conservative leader and close ally of Donald Trump, died after being shot in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. He was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead hours later.
The university campus was immediately evacuated and remained closed. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the shooting remains under active investigation.
Two suspects, George Zinn and Zachariah Qureshi, were taken into custody but later released, with no current links to the crime. The manhunt continues, led by Utah DPS, the FBI, local police, and the County Attorney's office.
Charlie Kirk assassinated in Utah: Top developments so far
- Utah Valley University will remain closed for the rest of the week. "All classes (in-person or virtual), campus events, and administration operations will be suspended during this time."
- The university stated that coursework, assignment deadlines, and exams will be postponed to accommodate the closure, and that employees will receive their regular pay.
- Those still on campus have been asked to stay in place until police officers can safely escort them off campus.
- US President Donald Trump ordered that White House flags be flown at half mast to honour the co-founder of the conservative youth organisation 'Turning Point USA'.
- "In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast untiL Sunday evening at 6 pm," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
- Sharing a message on the shooting, Trump said: "I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law and the patriotic devotion and love of God."
- As per eyewitnesses, Kirk was engaged in a debate with a questioner over who commits gun violence before a gunshot was heard.
- Raydon DeChene, one of the eyewitnesses, told CBS News that she was standing near his "Prove Me Wrong" outdoor tent, where he invited students to challenge his views.
- She said that she saw Charlie Kirk suddenly grab his neck.
- "And there's just blood pouring out everywhere, and his eyes kind of rolled back. At that point, I kind of looked up because it sounded like it came up from behind me, up the hill. It was just one pop, and then we all dropped to the ground. Then they told us all to run. So we all ran out," she said.