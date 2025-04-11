scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
China hikes tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% in latest escalation of trade war

Feedback

China hikes tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% in latest escalation of trade war

The move comes in direct response to President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hike on Chinese imports, which pushed effective duties to 145%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Trump hikes tariffs on China to 125% Trump hikes tariffs on China to 125%

China will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% starting Saturday, up from the previously announced 84%, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday. The move comes in direct response to President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hike on Chinese imports, which pushed effective duties to 145%.

Despite announcing a 90-day tariff pause on dozens of countries to calm rattled financial markets, Trump simultaneously escalated trade tensions with Beijing, prompting immediate retaliation. China has responded to each of Trump's tariff hikes with its own, triggering concerns of a deepening tit-for-tat battle between the world’s two largest economies.

The White House has clarified that Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff “pause” does not apply to China, which will see U.S. tariffs on its goods rise to 125%.

Markets remain on edge as the latest escalation adds to fears of a prolonged and damaging trade war. With both sides now imposing some of the steepest tariffs in recent history, analysts warn that the situation may worsen further if negotiations stall or future tariff increases are announced.

Published on: Apr 11, 2025, 1:49 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement