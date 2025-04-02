'Days of America being ripped off are over': White House warns as Donald Trump's tariff nears

The countdown has begun. At a high-stakes press briefing on April 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that “the days of America being ripped off are over.” With President Donald Trump set to unveil sweeping tariffs on April 2—dubbed “Liberation Day”—the U.S. is signaling a decisive turn in its trade policy. The message was clear: if companies manufacture in America, they’ll pay no tariffs. Everyone else? Prepare to pay.

Speaking from the White House podium, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined President Trump’s aggressive trade strategy, calling it a pivotal moment for American industry.

“But those days of America, beginning tomorrow being ripped off are over,” she said. “American workers and businesses will be put first under President Trump, just as he promised on the campaign trail.”

Leavitt emphasized that the president’s actions are designed to boost competitiveness, reduce trade deficits, and strengthen national security. “It’s simple—if you make your product in America, you will pay no tariffs.”

She confirmed that tariffs will take effect on April 3 as scheduled and hinted at the scale of the changes. “The president has made a decision… he is going to announce that decision tomorrow,” she said. “He is with his trade and tariff team right now, perfecting it to make sure this is a perfect deal for the American people and the American worker.”

While the final details remain under wraps, reports suggest tariffs could cover up to 20% of goods imported into the U.S. A separate 25% tariff on auto imports is also slated to begin April 3.

Leavitt said calls have already come in from several countries, but added, “There’s one country the President cares most about, and it’s the United States of America.”

Asked about the markets and retirement savings, she reassured Americans: “Just like they were in his first term, Wall Street will be just fine.”

Trump’s goal, Leavitt said, is to “restore the Golden Age of America and make America a manufacturing superpower.”