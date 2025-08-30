‘Disaster for America’: Donald Trump slams court ruling that strips his tariff powers

President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to fight a federal appeals court ruling that struck down most of his signature tariffs, blasting the decision as “highly partisan” and pledging to take the case to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when he imposed certain tariffs during his trade war, including reciprocal levies and duties on China, Canada, and Mexico. The court found the law does not grant the president power to unilaterally impose taxes or tariffs—even under a declared national emergency.

“The statute bestows significant authority on the President,” the court stated, “but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like.”

The ruling, which came in response to two lawsuits—one filed by five small businesses and another by 12 Democratic-led states—invalidates key components of Trump’s tariff policy but leaves other levies, such as those on steel and aluminum, untouched.

Trump, responding in a post Saturday, said: “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

He warned that removing the tariffs “would be a total disaster for the Country,” arguing that they protect American manufacturers, farmers, and workers. “If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” Trump claimed.

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in place until October 14, giving the administration time to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court. Trump, the first president to invoke IEEPA to justify tariffs, framed the issue as a Labor Day rallying cry: “With the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again!”