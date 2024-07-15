Donald Trump assassination bid: 'Political rhetoric gotten very heated, Time to cool it down,' says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed Americans and emphasised the need to 'cool it down'. Biden further said that the country cannot allow political violence to be normalised.

His message to Americans came a day after an assassination attempt on his rival and former President Donald Trump. He said in his address of less than seven minutes that he was thankful Trump wasn't seriously injured.

Biden addressed the nation on Sunday afternoon after receiving a briefing in the White House Situation Room by his top national security team.

"We can't allow this violence to be normalised. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down," he said. "We all have a responsibility to do this," he added.

Biden further said that the FBI is leading the investigation, which is still in its early stages. "We don't yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone, please, don't make assumptions about his motives or affiliations. Let the FBI do their job and their partner agencies do their job," he said.

"We need to get out of our silos where we only listen to those with whom we agree, and where disinformation is rampant, where foreign actors fan the flames of our division to shape the outcomes consistent with their interests, not ours," he added. Moreover, Biden has ordered an independent review of national security at the Pennsylvania rally to "assess exactly what happened." POTUS has also directed the Secret Service to review all security measures in place for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, where Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate.

Donald Trump assassination attempt

On Saturday, Trump survived the assassination attempt when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. As a result of the attack, Trump's right ear was injured and one spectator lost his life.

At least two others were also critically injured. The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination and the male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Moreover, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the suspect in the Trump rally shooting. Similar materials were also found at his home.