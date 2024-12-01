Donald Trump picks a Gujrati to head FBI. Meet Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel, a Trump loyalist, who will be its next director

Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap “Kash” Patel as FBI director, choosing a staunch loyalist and outspoken critic of the "deep state" to lead the federal law enforcement agency, which Trump has often accused of corruption.

At 44, Patel, who has experience as both a federal prosecutor and public defender, gained prominence within Trump’s inner circle due to his vocal criticism of the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He has advocated for the removal of FBI leadership as part of a broader effort to bring the agency under control.

Related Articles

If confirmed, Patel will replace Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 following the president’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, a move tied to the Russia investigation.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Patel as “a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter” who has dedicated his career to exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting Americans.

“Kash will work alongside our exceptional Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to restore the FBI’s core values of Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity,” Trump continued.

He highlighted Patel’s previous roles, including his service as chief of staff at the Department of Defense, deputy director of national intelligence, and senior director for counter-terrorism on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term.

Trump also noted Patel’s key role in challenging the Russia investigation, calling him an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. He emphasised that Patel’s leadership at the FBI would help combat rising crime, dismantle migrant criminal gangs, and tackle human and drug trafficking at the border.

Earlier, there had been speculation that Patel might be appointed CIA director, but Trump ultimately selected John Ratcliffe for that position.

Patel’s early life and career

According to his US Department of Defense profile, Patel oversaw the successful prosecution of criminals aligned with Al-Qa’ida, ISIS and other terror groups. He also served as the DOJ Liaison Officer to Joint Special Operations Command and worked with several key counterterrorism units “to conduct collaborative global targeting operations against high value terrorism targets”.

He had served as the Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence under the previous Trump administration and oversaw the operations of all 17 intelligence community agencies.

“Patel served as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. In that capacity, he oversaw the execution of several of President Donald Trump’s top priorities, including eliminating ISIS and Al-Qa’ida leadership such as al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi, and the safe repatriation of numerous American hostages,” as per his official bio.

Patel’s career took a defining turn when he was recruited by Devin Nunes, then head of the House Intelligence Committee, to lead its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Patel’s “Nunes Memo” cast doubt on the FBI’s handling of the case and received widespread attention, and was well-received by Trump boosting Patel’s profile within Republican circles.

Born on February 25, 1980, in New York to Indian immigrant parents from East Africa, Patel has roots in Vadodara, Gujarat. His parents had moved to the US in the 1970s. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before earning a law degree and a Certificate in International Law from University College London. He started his career began as a public defender in Miami, where he spent nearly nine years handling high-stakes cases, including murder, drug trafficking, and financial crimes.