Donald Trump scores 64-29 against Kamala Harris after Joe Biden's endorsement: Poll

Donald Trump led 64-29 against US Vice President Kamala Harris two hours after Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential contest and endorsed Harris, according to a recent forecast by Polymarket.

Michelle Obama had a 2 per cent chance whereas Gavin Newsom and Robert F Kennedy Jr both had a one per cent chance each at making it to the White House.

Trump is favored to beat Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Y4Ukm9qmNA — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden on Sunday late night announced his decision to step out of the presidential contest weeks after his disastrous debate performance and days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

While endorsing Harris, Biden said, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama praised Biden's decision to drop out, calling it a testament to the latter's "love for his country" but warned of "uncharted waters" ahead of the election.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama said.

Obama also backed Biden for revitalising NATO and mobilising the world to stand up against Russia's offensive action in Ukraine. Soon after Biden announced his decision to quit the contest, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the former was not to run for POTUS.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve- And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," Trump attacked Biden.

While giving the Make America Great Again clarion call, Trump also criticised Biden's ability as the POTUS and the state of the US under his leadership. He further said that all those around Biden including his personal doctor and the media knew that he wasn't capable of being President.