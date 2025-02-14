'Don't waste time on it...': CEO Jamie Dimon slams work from home petition as JPMorgan fires employees

JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, has made headlines for laying off approximately 1,000 employees despite achieving record profits. The layoffs, reported by Barron’s on Wednesday, are part of broader workforce reductions planned for mid-March, May, June, August, and September. These moves come as the bank faces growing discontent over its rigid return-to-office policies, with CEO Jamie Dimon dismissing employee petitions in a fiery town hall.

Related Articles

JPMorgan Chase ended 2024 with a workforce of 317,233 employees, bolstered by a year of record-breaking profits. The bank attributed its financial success to robust dealmaking and trading performance, particularly during the market recovery in the fourth quarter. However, the cost-cutting measures announced this year have raised eyebrows, especially as additional layoffs are scheduled throughout 2025.

Employee frustration has grown over the bank’s strict in-office requirements. During a recent town hall, CEO Jamie Dimon emphatically rejected a staff petition against the five-day return-to-office policy. “Don’t waste time on it. I don’t care how many people sign that fucking petition,” Dimon reportedly said, as per a Reuters-reviewed recording.

The petition, which garnered around 950 signatures by Wednesday evening, criticized the rigid work-from-office mandate. However, Dimon defended the policy, citing reduced efficiency and creativity during remote work. He pointed to instances of staff disengagement in Zoom meetings as evidence of the need for in-person collaboration.

Dimon’s views align with other Wall Street leaders and figures such as former President Donald Trump, who have pushed for an end to remote work in various sectors. The CEO also emphasized that in-office policies would not be left to individual managers, stating, “There is no chance that I will leave it up to managers. Zero chance. The abuse that took place is extraordinary.”

In his push for greater efficiency, Dimon has instructed all departments to achieve 10% gains, which include cuts in reports, meetings, and training sessions. Highlighting inefficiencies, he shared a story about a wealth management issue that required 14 committee approvals. “I feel like firing 14 chairmen of committees,” he said. “I can’t stand it anymore. I’m sorry. It’s my fault. I’m the boss.”

JPMorgan’s record profits and a share price that has nearly doubled over the past five years haven’t quelled questions from employees about the necessity of increased office attendance. Nonetheless, Dimon remains firm in his stance, signaling a challenging road ahead for employees pushing for more flexibility.