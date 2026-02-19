'Duped by a con man': Billionaire Les Wexner denies any role in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes

Billionaire retail executive Les Wexner says he was “naive, foolish, and gullible” for trusting Jeffrey Epstein, insisting he was deceived by a “world-class con man” and had no knowledge of Epstein’s sexual abuse.

In a testimony submitted to Congress, Wexner denied participating in or being aware of any crimes against girls and young women. “I was conned,” he wrote, adding that he has “done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide.” He has never been charged with any Epstein-related crime.

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Retail empire builder

Wexner founded The Limited in 1963, building what became L Brands, parent company of major mall staples including Victoria's Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch.

For decades, he was one of the most influential figures in American retail and a major philanthropist in Ohio. At its height, L Brands helped define U.S. mall culture. Wexner also became one of Ohio’s most prominent philanthropists, donating heavily to educational and medical institutions, particularly in Columbus and New Albany.

A financial relationship that raised questions

Wexner met Epstein in the mid-1980s and, in 1991, he granted Epstein sweeping power of attorney, giving him authority over investments, finances, and property transactions. Epstein also became closely involved in managing assets tied to Wexner’s vast Ohio estate. Their relationship ended in 2007 after Wexner said he discovered Epstein had stolen large sums of money.

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According to investigative records, Epstein repaid about $100 million in 2008, though that may have been only part of what was misappropriated.

Newly unsealed Justice Department documents reference Wexner more than 1,000 times due to their long financial association. In court filings, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to Wexner. He has denied ever meeting her and denies any involvement in abuse.

He has said he cut ties in 2007 after discovering Epstein misappropriated substantial sums. According to investigative records, Epstein repaid roughly $100 million in 2008, believed to be only part of the total taken.

Ongoing Scrutiny

The renewed document release has intensified pressure from survivors and advocacy groups. Wexner, a former trustee of Ohio State University, can also be compelled to testify in litigation involving abuse by former university doctor Richard Strauss.

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Despite mounting scrutiny, Wexner maintains his position: he was deceived by Epstein and bears no responsibility for the crimes.