'Entire front line of Ukraine would collapse if...': Elon Musk slams critics, calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Starlink and an advisor to US President Donald Trump, has pushed back against accusations that he is siding with Russia. He pointed out that Ukraine’s military is heavily reliant on his Starlink satellite system and could face collapse if he chose to shut it down.

Related Articles

Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”

A vocal critic of the prolonged war, Musk added, “What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!!”

I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.



What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

The debate reignited after Musk suggested that sanctioning Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen — especially those with luxury properties in Monaco — could help bring an end to the war. “That is the key to the puzzle,” he posted.

One user responded in agreement about targeting corruption but also accused Musk of overlooking Russia’s role in the conflict. “I agree, anyone engaging in corruption should be sanctioned. But also, you have to stop pretending that Putin isn’t the aggressor. Ukraine is the victim. Knock it off with the nonsense. You seem focused on only criticizing Ukraine but not Putin for some reason,” the user wrote.

Musk’s remarks come as Donald Trump has put a hold on all US military aid to Ukraine, making Kyiv’s position on the battlefield even more precarious. Trump has claimed he could broker a swift peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if given the chance, though he has not shared details on how he would achieve such an agreement.

Musk, who initially won praise for providing Starlink internet access to Ukraine amid Russian attacks, later drew criticism for suggesting peace plans that many saw as favouring Moscow. His proposal included holding new referendums in Russian-occupied territories to decide their political future under UN supervision — a suggestion that was widely rejected by Ukrainian officials.