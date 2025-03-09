‘Send Musk to Mars’: Worldwide protests erupt as Tesla faces backlash over Elon's politics

Protests against Tesla have intensified globally in response to CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In New York City, demonstrators outside a Tesla dealership chanted, "We need clean air, not another billionaire," highlighting concerns over Musk's policies and their impact on environmental and labour issues.

Similar protests have been reported in Portland, Oregon, where crowds chanted, "Elon Musk has got to go," showcasing widespread dissatisfaction with Musk's government efficiency measures.

Vandalism has targeted Tesla locations across the US. In Oregon, gunshots damaged cars and showroom windows at a Tesla dealership, while fires set to charging stations in Massachusetts have left them "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke". These acts of violence reflect the growing intensity of opposition to Musk's policies, which critics argue threaten jobs and environmental standards.

During a demonstration on Saturday at a gleaming Tesla showroom in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan, protesters joined in chants of “Nobody voted for Elon Musk” and “Oligarchs out, democracy in", The New York Times reported. One held a sign saying, “Send Musk to Mars Now!!”

Internationally, protests have extended to cities like Barcelona, London, and Lisbon, coordinated through the 'Tesla Takedown' website. The site urges participants to "sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines," indicating a concerted effort to challenge Tesla's standing globally. This international dimension of the protests underscores the widespread discontent with Musk's political affiliations and their perceived consequences.

In France, authorities are investigating a potential arson attack that destroyed twelve Tesla vehicles at a dealership in Toulouse. This incident forms part of a larger surge in anti-Tesla sentiment across Europe, fuelled by Musk's political ties. French police have launched a formal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire and any links to broader anti-Tesla movements.

Amid the controversy, Musk has attributed the protests to billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman, and organisations like ActBlue, although no specific evidence has been presented to support these assertions. His comments have drawn criticism and added to the debate around his influence in both political and business spheres.

Tesla has faced declining sales in Germany and France, attributed to Musk's controversial political stance and his role in the Trump administration. This decline reflects the broader impact of political affiliations on Tesla's market performance in these regions.

Elon Musk's political engagement has placed him under intense scrutiny, with his strategic moves in government efficiency being a focal point of criticism. The ongoing protests and acts of vandalism signify the challenges Tesla faces as it navigates the repercussions of Musk's political commitments.