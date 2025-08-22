FBI searches former Trump advisor John Bolton’s home in alleged classified files case

The FBI is searching the Maryland home of John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during the first administration of President Donald Trump, as part of a classified documents investigation, according to the Associated Press. Bolton has not been detained or charged with any crime.

Bolton, who served 17 months as Trump’s third national security adviser, frequently clashed with the president over policy decisions involving Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. He previously came under scrutiny for a memoir that allegedly disclosed classified information, though the Justice Department dropped its lawsuit and a related grand jury probe in 2021.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a cryptic note on X Friday morning: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

The raid, which began around 7 a.m. ET, was first reported by the New York Post. CNN also confirmed the presence of FBI agents near Bolton’s Maryland residence. When contacted, Bolton reportedly said he was unaware of any law enforcement activity.

Earlier this year, Trump revoked security clearances for more than 50 former intelligence officials on his first day back in office, including Bolton. The former adviser was also among three ex-Trump officials whose security details were pulled.

Bolton has been openly critical of Trump’s foreign policy, particularly regarding India. In an interview with India Today TV, he slammed Trump’s 50% tariff on New Delhi and his stance on Russian oil sanctions, calling the moves misguided and counterproductive.

“This is a Trump mistake. It's shooting ourselves in the foot... part of Trump's effort to win the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said.

He argued that the sanctions unfairly singled out India. “The Russians have escaped Trump's threat of additional sanctions... and left India as the only country — not China, not Russia itself, not Turkey — subjected to sanctions,” Bolton said.

Still, he added, “To be clear, I think the purchase of Russian oil and gas is something India should move away from.”

Reacting to India’s closer engagement with Russia and China following the sanctions, Bolton called it “very unfortunate,” warning that the targeting of India alone could “pose more problems than they solve.”