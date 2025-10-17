US President Donald Trump on October 17 said that his proposed additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods would not be "sustainable," but argued that Beijing "forced him to take such measures."

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump discussed the potential consequences of the tariffs, acknowledging that they might not be able to remain in place for long without significantly hurting the economy. "It's not sustainable," he admitted, before adding, "But that's what the number is, it’s probably not, you know, it could stand, but they forced me to do that."

Trump criticised China for what he described as years of unfair trade practices, asserting that Beijing had "ripped off" the US in the past. "China, boy, they did a number on our country. They took money out. Now, it’s reversed," Trump said, noting that the US is now in a much stronger position. "We have a very strong adversary and they only respect strength," he added.

While uncertain about the future, Trump expressed hope for a resolution. "I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see what happens."

The US President confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, likely on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. "I get along great with him," Trump said of Xi, adding, "I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be fair."

Mixed Signals Amid Growing Tensions Trump's comments came despite suggestions from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that a pause on tariffs might be extended. Bessent had earlier mentioned that 85 US senators were willing to grant Trump the authority to impose tariffs as high as 500% on Chinese purchases of Russian oil.

The relationship between the US and China has become increasingly strained in recent weeks, with both nations sending mixed signals regarding the future of their trade relations. On Thursday, China accused the US of causing "panic" over Beijing's control of rare earth minerals. However, China also indicated that it remains open to trade talks in an effort to resolve the growing dispute, which has the potential to escalate into a renewed trade war.

“The US interpretation seriously distorts and exaggerates China’s measures, deliberately creating unnecessary misunderstanding and panic,” said He Yongqian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, in a press conference reported by the state-run Global Times.

Amid these tensions, China has placed sweeping controls on rare earth exports, a move that coincides with an anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea. In response, Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods as early as Nov. 1, or sooner.