Hegseth fires back at impeachment threat, defends Iran war as 'courageous and historic effort'

Despite the political turbulence, President Donald Trump has stood firmly by his defense chief, praising his leadership even as congressional Republicans point to the Iran conflict as a key catalyst in their recent midterm election defeats.

Key drivers of the standoff

Impeachment push: Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, pledged to introduce a privileged impeachment resolution forcing a House vote unless Hegseth steps down. Massie and co-sponsor Representative Yassamin Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, contend that Hegseth bypassed Congress by conducting a prolonged military campaign in Iran without formal legislative authorization, directly violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

Midterm backlash: The Republican Party suffered broad electoral setbacks during the midterm elections, facing losses comparable to the 2008 electoral cycle. Lawmakers across party lines have cited the unchecked escalation of the Iran war, rising casualties, and economic strains as primary factors driving voter dissatisfaction.

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Pentagon leadership purge: Prior to the midterm elections, Hegseth carried out a sweeping internal overhaul at the Department of Defense, removing high-ranking officers including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and several four-star generals. The move sparked internal friction within military ranks and heightened scrutiny from lawmakers who accused the chief of politicizing military leadership.

Presidential support: President Donald Trump publicly reaffirmed his backing of Hegseth, dismissing critics and crediting the Defense Secretary with dismantling ineffective internal policies and maintaining operational focus in the Middle East despite intense legislative pressure.

Timeline of key events

February 2026: Joint US and Israeli forces launch a major military strike targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, marking the start of sustained combat operations without formal congressional approval.

October 2026: Hegseth executes a high-profile purge of top Pentagon leadership, removing the Joint Chiefs Chairman alongside three senior flag officers, drawing sharp criticism from defense officials and lawmakers.

November 3, 2026: Midterm elections yield significant losses for the ruling party, prompting congressional leaders to point to the ongoing conflict in Iran as a principal cause for the loss of key seats.

November 5, 2026: Massie announces plans to introduce a privileged impeachment resolution against Hegseth, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged constitutional violations.

November 5, 2026: Hegseth releases a video statement refusing to resign, describing the impeachment effort as a political theater attempt to undermine the administration's national security strategy.

Floor battle in the House

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When Congress reconvenes next week, Massie intends to call up his privileged resolution for a full floor vote. Because simple majorities govern House procedural measures, a small coalition of breaking Republicans voting alongside a unified opposition block could force the articles of impeachment to pass.

Incoming committee leadership in Congress is preparing to issue subpoenas targeting Department of Defense records. Priorities include examining military expenditures for operations in Iran, evaluating civilian casualty reporting, and investigating whether executive actions exceeded statutory authority under federal law.

Although Trump publicly supports Hegseth, political strategists within the White House are weighing whether defending the Defense Secretary will jeopardize upcoming legislative initiatives or whether a leadership change will become necessary to stabilize relations with Capitol Hill.