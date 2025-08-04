‘Hypocrisy runs in their pipelines’: Anand Ranganathan on EU’s Russian imports

Hypocrisy runs not in their veins but also pipelines, said author and scientist Anand as EU and US continue to import from Russia, all the while accusing India of financing Russia’s war on Ukraine for its Russian oil purchases.

“Even as the EU continues to buy 3 MT Russian iron and nickel, 18 MT Russian LNG and 8 MT Russian oil; the USA continues to buy 3.5 MT Russian fertilisers, 435 T Russian Uranium, and 1.1 MT Russian oil refined by India. Hypocrisy runs not only in their veins but also pipelines,” said Ranganathan, while referring to Trump’s remarks.

Trump’s top aide has, meanwhile, accused India of financing the Ukraine war for purchasing sanctioned Russian oil. Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, said, "What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," in an interview with Fox News.

Miller further remarked that "people will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil." Russian oil now constitutes 35 per cent to 40 per cent of India's total crude imports, up from 3% in 2021.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also commented on the matter, describing India's relationship with Moscow as a "point of irritation" for Washington. Despite acknowledging India as a "strategic partner," Rubio underlined that India's purchase of Russian oil is negatively impacting its bilateral ties with the United States.

In light of US pressure, Indian officials have indicated their intent to continue sourcing oil from Russia. Reports had suggested that India might halt these imports, a move cautiously welcomed by former President Donald Trump. However, Indian officials dismissed these reports, maintaining that their oil supply decisions are guided by "price, grade of crude, inventories, logistics and other economic factors."

The backdrop of these developments includes the US imposing tariffs of 25% on all Indian goods, alongside penalties for continued defence and energy engagements with Russia.