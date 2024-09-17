'If Trump loses North Carolina...': JD Vance shocks Donald Trump supporters with bold claim

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee and Donald Trump's running mate, has highlighted North Carolina as a critical battleground in the upcoming US elections this November. Vance's remarks come as a surprise, as North Carolina has traditionally been a Republican stronghold. However, with Vice President Kamala Harris gaining widespread popularity since joining the Democratic ticket, Vance cautioned that nothing can be taken for granted.

Reflecting on the 2020 election, North Carolina was a pivotal state for Trump, providing him with a crucial win. This time, Trump is not only eyeing a repeat victory in North Carolina but also aiming to secure a national win, something he fell short of in the previous election.

With Trump's current standing appearing stronger than in 2020, he is viewed as a formidable candidate. However, Kamala Harris, now seen as a much more competitive figure than President Biden, has emerged as a formidable opponent. Her campaign has been relentless, especially following the recent U.S. Presidential debate, which has boosted her position.

Senator JD Vance, speaking at Pitt-Greenville Airport, expressed concern over the possibility of losing North Carolina, stating that it could be a significant setback for the Republicans. He acknowledged that without North Carolina, their path to victory would become difficult—a sentiment echoed by several political analysts and pollsters.

As both parties intensify their efforts in North Carolina, the state is shaping up to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the 2024 election.