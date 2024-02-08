‘India doesn’t trust US to win or lead; sees us as weak’: Nikki Haley says India played smart by staying close to Russia

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said India has played it smart by being close to Russia as it is where the country gets most of its defence equipment. Haley said that India wants to be a partner to the US but doesn’t trust it to win or lead.

The GoP presidential hopeful in an interview with Fox Business News said that as of now India sees the US as weak, and hence it has decided to remain close to Russia.

"I have dealt with India too. I have got to say, I have dealt with India too. I have talked with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don't want to be a partner with Russia," she said.

"The problem is, India doesn't trust us to win. They don't trust us to lead. They see right now that we're weak. India has always played it smart. They have played it smart, and they have stayed close with Russia, because that's where they get a lot of their military equipment," she said.

Haley said that the US needs to start leading again, get the “weakness out”, and stop putting their head in the sand. She said once they do it, the US’ friends – India, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, South Korea – all will start following suit.

“Japan gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China. India gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China," said Haley, highlighting the need for the US to start building its alliances.

Haley said that China is not doing well economically but has been preparing for a war with the US for years. “That's their mistake,” she said.

Nikki Haley is a former South Carolina governor and former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

