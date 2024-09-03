US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris sparks online frenzy with 'new accent' at Labor Day rally

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing online backlash after her Labor Day rally speech in Detroit, Michigan, where critics claim she adopted a new “accent” while addressing the crowd. Comparisons quickly emerged on social media, with some netizens likening her tone to Foghorn Leghorn, the famous Looney Tunes character.

The rally, aimed at connecting with blue-collar union workers in the key battleground state of Michigan, saw Harris emphasizing the importance of unions: “You better thank a union member for the five-day work week. You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time.” However, it wasn’t her words that caught the most attention, but rather the perceived shift in her accent, which quickly became a focal point of discussion online.

Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to former President Trump, mocked the Vice President, claiming, “This is her seventh new accent in four weeks. She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics.” Other critics echoed similar sentiments, with social media user Johnny MAGA deriding her “Detroit speak” as “cringe and fake.”

Commentary from various conservative voices piled on. Professor and podcast host Gad Saad expressed his disdain for what he perceived as inauthenticity, while GOP strategist Matt Whitlock accused Harris of treating politics like a performance, saying, “She changes fake accents like she changes policy positions and political personas.” Former Daily Caller journalist Greg Price added fuel to the fire by posting a comparison of Harris speaking in Detroit versus Pittsburgh on the same day, noting a stark difference in her tone.

The Trump campaign further highlighted Harris's speech in a video clip where she is seen telling a rallygoer, “Let's just get through the next 64 days, how about that!?” before letting out her characteristic laugh.

This isn’t the first time Harris has been criticized for her speech delivery. In July, she faced backlash for what some interpreted as a fake Southern accent during a rally in Atlanta. Additionally, during a 2021 trip to France, she was mocked for allegedly using a “French accent” while visiting a COVID-19 lab.