‘Is not a Christian and has no plans to convert’: JD Vance defends remarks on wife’s religion

US Vice President JD Vance has defended his comments about his wife Usha Vance’s faith after facing backlash over remarks suggesting he hoped she would convert to Christianity. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance said that while his wife “is not a Christian and has no plans to convert,” he continues to respect her beliefs and their interfaith marriage.

“What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance wrote in an irate post responding to critics. “The question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question.”

Vance, who is a devout Christian, said his remarks had been taken out of context. He explained that his Christian faith naturally includes the belief that the Gospel is “true and good for human beings.” However, he emphasized that his wife, who was raised Hindu, has always been a source of spiritual strength in his life.

“My wife — as I said at the TPUSA — is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” he wrote. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her.”

Vance also accused his critics of harboring “anti-Christian bigotry,” saying that Christians have every right to share their beliefs. “Yes, Christians have beliefs,” he said. “And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who's telling you otherwise has an agenda.”

The controversy began after Vance’s remarks at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi earlier this week. When asked whether he hopes his wife will “come to Christ,” the Republican leader replied candidly: “Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Vance’s comments sparked sharp criticism online, with many accusing him of being insensitive to his wife’s Hindu faith. His clarification on social media appears aimed at quelling the debate as discussions over religion and interfaith marriage continue to dominate political conversations in the US.