'Seems like a backdoor way to...': Elon Musk criticises Australia’s proposed social media ban for under-16s

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), has criticised Australia’s newly proposed legislation to ban social media access for children under 16. The bill, introduced in parliament on Thursday, also proposes fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$32 million) for social media companies that fail to comply with systemic safety requirements.

The law, one of the strictest of its kind globally, aims to enforce age verification for social media accounts and impose a blanket ban on users under 16, without exemptions for parental consent or existing accounts.

Musk, known for his outspoken views on free speech, took to X to express his opposition. Responding to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s post about the bill, Musk said, “Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.”

Australia’s centre-left government has defended the bill as a necessary measure to protect children from harmful content and excessive online exposure. “We must take action to safeguard our youngest citizens,” Albanese stated. The bill proposes an age-verification system that could serve as a model for similar policies worldwide.

The legislation surpasses the strictness of other countries’ approaches. France’s similar proposal for a social media ban on children under 15, for example, allows parental consent, while U.S. laws require parental consent only for collecting data on children under 13.

This is not the first time Musk has sparred with the Albanese administration. In April, X challenged an Australian regulator’s order to remove certain posts related to the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney. Musk’s resistance led to Albanese labelling him an “arrogant billionaire.”

Musk has also been critical of Australia’s broader social media policies, including the government’s misinformation law. Earlier this year, he referred to the Labor government as “fascists” for its approach to controlling online misinformation.

The proposed bill has reignited the debate over free speech versus child safety online. Critics argue that the law oversteps boundaries and risks over-regulating internet access for all Australians. Proponents, however, say stricter measures are needed to protect children in an increasingly digital age.