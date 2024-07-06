Joe Biden calls himself first Black woman to serve with a Black president in another verbal slip up

In a recent interview with Philadelphia's WURD radio station, US President Joe Biden made a yet another verbal slip-up, mistakenly referring to himself as "the first Black woman to serve with a Black president."

The President momentarily confused himself with Vice President Kamala Harris while reflecting on his time as Vice President under former President Barack Obama.

During the same interview, Biden went on to boast about appointing the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and selecting the first Black woman as Vice President. He also made an incorrect claim at the start of the interview, stating he was the first president elected statewide in Delaware, which seemed intended to reference being the first Catholic elected statewide. Biden also discussed former President John F. Kennedy, who was also Catholic, during the conversation.

In a separate 4th of July speech at the White House, the 81-year-old President began a story about former President Donald Trump, referring to him as "one of our colleagues, the former president," before abruptly ending the tale with, "probably shouldn't say, at any rate."

Biden further stumbled during an appearance on The Earl Ingram Show, a program targeting black listeners in Wisconsin, where his remarks on voting and a recent Supreme Court decision led to confusion. The President's statement alluded to the Supreme Court's ruling granting immunity to former President Trump, emphasising the importance of upholding the American principle of no one being above the law.

This series of verbal missteps by President Biden adds to a string of gaffes, especially following his lackluster performance in the presidential debate, garnering attention and criticism from various quarters.

Biden and his top aides have framed the President's upcoming engagements as part of a campaign effort to demonstrate to voters, donors, and activists that his debate performance was just "a bad night." Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign, rebuked the media for focusing on the President's verbal stumbles.

