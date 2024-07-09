The White House responded on Monday to concerns about President Joe Biden's health after a report by The New York Times indicated that a specialist in Parkinson's disease had visited the White House at least eight times from August through March.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that Biden is neither being treated for Parkinson's disease nor taking medication for it. She mentioned that Biden had consulted with a neurologist three times as part of his regular physical exams.

Related Articles

"Has the president been treated for Parkinson's? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson's? No, he's not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson's? No," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Recent reports have highlighted multiple visits by Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, to the White House this year, including a meeting with President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in mid-January. White House visitor logs indicate Cannard's presence on several occasions, though specifics about these visits remain unclear.

According to White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, specialists from Walter Reed regularly visit to attend to the medical needs of military personnel stationed there. O’Connor confirmed that Cannard, who has been Biden's neurological specialist for annual physicals, conducted routine neurological clinics at the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) before and after the pandemic, primarily for active-duty personnel supporting White House operations.

Despite speculation about Biden's health, O’Connor released a statement addressing Cannard's visits, emphasizing that Biden has only seen a neurologist as part of his annual physical exams and not for any separate health concerns. Reports have indicated that Biden has been screened for various neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s, with all results indicating negative findings.

In response to questions about Biden's health, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that Biden has not been treated for Parkinson’s or any other neurological condition during his presidency, aside from regular check-ups. She declined to confirm the name of the neurologist involved, citing security concerns.

The inquiry over Biden’s health intensified following a debated performance in June 2023, where he faced criticism for his verbal acuity. Biden, in subsequent interviews, confirmed undergoing tests for cognitive capability and denied any health issues affecting his performance during the debate.

The White House's handling of Biden's health disclosures has sparked debate, with conflicting reports initially suggesting no post-debate medical check-up, later clarified by Biden himself in discussions with governors. Despite concerns raised, official statements and reports continue to emphasize Biden's overall health and fitness for office.

As the Biden administration navigates ongoing survey regarding presidential health disclosures, the role of specialists like Cannard remains pivotal in addressing public and media inquiries about Biden’s fitness for office.