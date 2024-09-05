Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on Vice President Kamala Harris have drawn significant attention, overshadowing his commentary on the Ukraine conflict. During an economic forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, Putin not only defended his country’s military progress but also unexpectedly voiced support for Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Putin's comments come amid a backdrop of heightened tensions and recent US sanctions targeting Russia. With a smirk, Putin endorsed Harris, saying, “Our favorite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he advised all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do it as well, we will root for her.” This endorsement was met with applause from the audience.

He praised Harris's “expressive and infectious laugh,” suggesting that her potential presidency might lead to a relaxation of restrictions and sanctions imposed by her predecessor, Donald Trump. Putin's remarks, as suggested by news reports, were laced with sarcasm, particularly in light of Trump’s favourable views towards Russia and his promises to swiftly end the conflict in Ukraine.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Putin maintained that recent Ukrainian offensives aimed at the Kursk region had failed to disrupt Russian military operations. He described the Ukrainian actions as an attempt to force Russia to redeploy its troops from key areas, including Donbas, where Russian forces are intensifying their advance.

Putin dismissed the success of the Ukrainian assault, asserting, “No. The enemy has failed.” He claimed that the Russian military had stabilized the situation and was making significant territorial gains.

Despite Ukraine’s assertion of control over substantial Russian-held areas and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pledge to maintain this territory, Putin’s focus on the U.S. election reflects a broader strategy to influence international perceptions. His comments on Harris, amidst the current geopolitical tensions, are likely to fuel further speculation and debate.

The White House and Harris campaign are expected to address these comments, with Putin’s sarcasm likely dismissed as a provocative attempt to influence American political discourse.