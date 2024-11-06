'Law enforcement coming...': Donald Trump cries 'cheating' in Philadelphia. Results in states so far

Former President Donald Trump raised alarms on social media Tuesday, alleging voter fraud in Philadelphia and Detroit as polling continued. “A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia,” Trump posted, adding, “Law Enforcement coming!!!”

Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, quickly dismissed Trump’s claim, stating, “There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure.” Bluestein assured he remained in communication with the Republican National Committee and was monitoring reports of irregularities.

Related Articles

Trump doubled down, adding Detroit to his claims: “Philadelphia and Detroit! Heavy Law Enforcement is there!!!” However, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner countered with a firm statement: “There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation.” Krasner invited Trump to present evidence, saying, “If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”

High voter turnout in Philadelphia has boosted hopes for Vice President Kamala Harris. Philadelphia Democratic Party Chairman Robert Brady called it the highest turnout he has witnessed in his five decades of political involvement.



Donald Trump is currently leading with 171 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has 102 electoral votes.

Some key state results so far:

Trump has won:

Florida

Ohio (17 electoral votes)

Indiana

Kentucky

West Virginia

And several other traditionally Republican states



Harris has secured:

Vermont

And several other Democratic stronghold states

The race remains extremely tight, with several crucial battleground states still counting votes, including:

Georgia

Michigan

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Both candidates need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. The final outcome may take hours or even days to determine as votes continue to be counted in key swing states. Over 82 million Americans participated in early voting before Election Day.