‘Millions of unelected federal bureaucrats...’: Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive government job cuts In US 

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been appointed to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. Together, they are pushing for a significant reduction in federal government jobs across the United States.

Speaking at a November 14 event in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Ramaswamy, an Indian-American, outlined his bold vision: “Elon Musk and I are ready to start removing millions of unelected federal bureaucrats from the Washington DC bureaucracy. This is how we’ll save this country,” he declared.

Describing Musk’s approach to tackling bureaucracy, Ramaswamy said, “I don’t know if you’ve met Elon yet, but he doesn’t bring a chisel. He brings a chainsaw. We are going to be taking it to that bureaucracy. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Ramaswamy also emphasised his belief in America's potential for renewal, rejecting the idea that the country is in irreversible decline. “We’ve been led to believe that we’re like the Roman Empire in its twilight, fighting over the scraps of a shrinking pie. But I don’t believe we have to accept that narrative. I think, after what happened last week, we’re on the rise again. Our best days are still ahead,” he said.

He framed the nation’s future as “a new dawn, a country where our children will grow up knowing that in the United States, you succeed through hard work, dedication, and merit. You’ll be free to speak your mind, and the best person will get the job, no matter their background.”

In an effort to keep the public informed, Ramaswamy and Musk announced they will host weekly livestreams to provide updates on the Department of Government Efficiency’s progress. “We aim to reduce the size of government and be as transparent as possible with the American people. Our ‘Dogecasts’ will begin soon,” Ramaswamy said.

He explained that the DOGE’s mission is to streamline the federal government in a way that would align with the principles of America’s Founders. “Elon and I are committed to fulfilling the mandate we’ve been given by President Trump,” he added.

Ramaswamy also underscored the negative impact of bureaucracy on innovation and economic growth, citing examples such as the “US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and countless other 3-letter agencies”. “These agencies often overlook how their bureaucratic processes hinder new ideas and drive-up costs,” he said.

“We’re bringing together the brightest minds in the country to address this. This is essentially a modern-day Manhattan Project. The core issue holding the country back is a bloated federal bureaucracy. Our goal is to cut that waste, save taxpayer money, and restore self-governance,” Ramaswamy concluded.