Former US President Donald Trump on Friday formally endorsed Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy in the upcoming Ohio governor’s race, even as a section of MAGA supporters turned sharply against him following an outlier poll suggesting he trailed Democrat Amy Acton.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Ramaswamy “something special,” lauding his “intelligence, strength, and conservative values.” “Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and won big three times — in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Advertisement

The endorsement marks Trump’s strongest show of support for Ramaswamy since the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, when the two briefly faced off before Ramaswamy dropped out to back Trump. Ramaswamy later co-chaired Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative and emerged as one of his most vocal allies.

Poll sparks MAGA revolt

The endorsement came amid a fresh wave of hostility toward Ramaswamy from within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) base. The backlash erupted after an outlier poll claimed Democrat candidate Amy Acton was leading Ramaswamy in the run-up to the November 2026 Ohio governor election.

Anger in online MAGA forums quickly escalated, with some supporters demanding that the GOP replace Ramaswamy as its nominee. Many posts accused him of being unfit to represent “true American” values, with one user writing,

Advertisement

“Vivek must lose. If Republicans don’t want to lose, they should run someone else right now. This race is not Republican vs Democrat, but a referendum on whether being an American is just a piece of paper.”

Another particularly harsh post targeted Ramaswamy’s Indian origin, saying,

“He dishonestly revises my country’s history and claims its Founding Fathers would’ve embraced a Hindu Indian that made all his money scamming people in America. I don’t want to share a country with him.”

Identity politics debate reignited

The backlash intensified after Ramaswamy recently argued that the Republican Party should move away from identity politics if it wants to broaden its voter base. His remarks came in the aftermath of the GOP’s poor performance in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia, prompting internal debates about strategy and messaging.

Advertisement

Political observers say Ramaswamy’s comments — though consistent with his past critiques of “woke” and race-based politics — have struck a nerve within MAGA circles, where identity and nationalism often overlap.

Ohio stakes rise

Despite the backlash, Ramaswamy retains the official endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party, which he secured in May after weeks of internal lobbying and a push from Donald Trump Jr urging members to rally behind him.

Born in 1985 to Indian immigrant parents, Ramaswamy grew up in Cincinnati and later built a career as an entrepreneur, author, and political commentator. He gained national attention with his books Woke, Inc. and Nation of Victims, which critique corporate activism and cultural polarisation.