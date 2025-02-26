'No exemptions, no exceptions': Donald Trump bolsters 'America First' with new tariff probe into US copper imports

US President Trump on Wednesday announced that he has ordered the Secretary of Commerce and United States Trade Representative (USTR) to probe potential tariffs on US copper imports, aiming to revitalise domestic production.

The investigation, focusing on materials critical for sectors like electric vehicles and military hardware, will be conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Related Articles

"Like our Steel and Aluminum Industries, our Great American Copper Industry has been decimated by global actors attacking our domestic production. To build back our Copper Industry, I have requested my Secretary of Commerce and USTR to study Copper Imports, and end Unfair Trade putting Americans out of work," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump further said that the tariffs will help build back the US' copper industry and strengthen the country's national defense.

"American industries depend on copper, and it should be MADE IN AMERICA - No exemptions, no exceptions! America First creates American jobs, and protects our national security. It's time for copper to 'come home.'"

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been appointed to lead this effort, with President Trump expressing a preference for tariffs over quotas. The initiative reflects concerns over China's market dominance and its use of state subsidies.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated the investigation would proceed "in Trump time," highlighting the urgency of the matter. He explained that just like steel and aluminium production, China was using state subsidies and economic influence to gain control over global copper production.

Chile, Canada, and Mexico, the leading suppliers of copper to the US, are expected to be most affected by any tariffs.

He affirmed his commitment to investigate the imposition of tariffs to rebuild the industry.

The investigation will encompass various forms of copper, including raw mined copper, alloys, and derivative products. The Department of Energy has identified copper as a critical material, essential for solar energy technologies and electrification. Lutnick emphasised that copper production "should be made in America, no exemptions, no exceptions," reinforcing the need for domestic manufacturing.