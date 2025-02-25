'It's over': Democratic strategist James Carville predicts imminent collapse of Trump administration, gives 30 days

James Carville, a seasoned Democratic strategist, has made a bold prediction regarding the future of US President Donald Trump's administration. Carville foresees a collapse within the next 30 days, attributing this potential downfall to what he identifies as declining approval ratings and internal instability. He advises Democrats to remain passive and allow events to unfold naturally. “This whole thing is collapsing,” and suggests that Democrats should “play possum” while Trump’s leadership is "in freefall", Carville remarked.

However, despite Carville's predictions, recent opinion polls provide a varied picture of Trump's current approval ratings. A survey from JL Partners/DailyMail.com places Trump’s approval at 53%, the highest since his election, while polls from Emerson College and CNN/SSR indicate ratings at 48% and 47% respectively. These figures do not conclusively support Carville’s assertion of an imminent collapse. Nevertheless, Carville remains steadfast in his belief, predicting that the Republicans may face difficulties in passing legislation due to their slim majority in the House.

The looming possibility of a government shutdown adds to the political tension, as Congress faces challenges in passing a spending package. Should they fail, critical federal programmes, including military pay and disaster relief, could be adversely affected. Carville suggests that the Republicans might be forced to negotiate with Democrats to prevent a shutdown. Furthermore, Trump’s controversial foreign policy remarks and aggressive spending cuts have stirred resistance in some government agencies, leading to mass layoffs. Carville is confident in his prediction, asserting, "I think they know exactly what they’re doing and they know exactly what’s going to happen."

“It’s over!” James Carville predicts the Trump administration is going to completely collapse in “less than 30 days”. He advises Dems to sit back and let it happen. (Video: SiriusXM/Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/bfA2bMF6pk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed Carville’s remarks, taking to Truth Social to assert his administration’s success. Trump declared, “I won the Presidential Election in a landslide, won ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, THE POPULAR VOTE, AND ALL FIFTY STATES SHIFTED REPUBLICAN, a record.” He maintains that his administration is thriving, labelling Carville a “broken down loser.” Despite Trump’s assertions, public opinion remains divided, as reflected in the mixed poll results.

Amid these political developments, tensions continue to simmer. While Carville holds firm in his prediction of a looming collapse, Trump promises “big wins coming” for his administration. Observers are keenly watching the situation as it unfolds, with significant interest in how the administration will navigate the challenges ahead.

