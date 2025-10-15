‘No obligation to host them’: US State Dept revokes visa of foreign nationals celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

The US Department of State has revoked the visas of foreign nationals who put up posts criticising Charlie Kirk for his views. The state department said the US does not owe any obligation to foreign nationals who “wish death on Americans”.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” the department stated.

It also gave a few examples of foreign nationals whose visas were revoked. The department gave the example of an Argentina national who said Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and indicating that he is now in hell. A South African national who said, those grieving Kirk are “hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and alleged that “he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash” had his visa revoked too.

Among those who got their visas revoked was a Mexican who said Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist” and that some people are better off dead, a Brazilian who said that Kirk “died too late”, a German who said when fascists die, democrats don’t complain, and a Paraguayan who, using an expletive for Kirk said he “died by his own rules”.

“The POTUS and Secretary Rubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws. Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” it said.

Far-right activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, was struck in the neck by a rooftop sniper 20 minutes into his remarks at an outdoor event. Kirk was a prominent figure in the MAGA movement and founder of Turning Point USA. Days before the shooting, he had said, “America does not need more visas for people from India,” presenting it as a defence of US workers. This statement drew strong criticism from the tech industry and Indian-American groups, who said it targeted a key workforce driving American innovation.

Kirk’s hardline views on immigration, race, gender, and election fraud made him a hero on the right as well as a controversial figure. He denied white privilege, opposed same-sex marriage, and promoted conspiracy theories including the “Great Replacement”. He had millions of followers on social media and stayed close to Trump after he left office.