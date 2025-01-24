Obama marriage on the rocks? Jennifer Aniston’s name resurfaces in shocking twist

Political commentator Meghan McCain has reignited speculation about Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage, claiming on her podcast Citizen McCain that "serious journalists" have told her of an impending divorce between the former First Couple. Speaking on January 22, 2025, McCain declared, “Fast and furious loud, I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people.” Stressing the credibility of her sources, she added, “I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton... I’m talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true.”

Senior journalist Tara Palmeri, who joined McCain on the podcast, corroborated these claims, saying, “Oh yeah! I mean I’ve certainly heard it for a while, even before Michelle said she wasn’t coming to the inauguration.” Palmeri also noted, “I’ve just heard that they live separate lives.”

The rumors gained momentum after Michelle Obama’s absence from two key events—former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. Adding fuel to the fire, sources claim that Michelle primarily resides at the couple’s Martha’s Vineyard home while Barack is based in Washington D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

Amid the divorce rumors, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has also been drawn into the conversation. Speculation about a connection between Aniston and Barack Obama resurfaced after a post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed, “Jennifer herself confirmed the relationship at a gathering with her close friends.” This isn’t the first time Aniston’s name has been linked to Obama. In 2024, a tabloid report suggested the two were more than just acquaintances.

Aniston, however, has denied these rumors. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2024, she called the claims “absolutely untrue,” adding that she had only met Barack once in 2007 and knew Michelle better. Despite this, the speculation has persisted, with new rumors making their way back into public discourse.

Further adding to the intrigue, McCain and Palmeri dissected Barack’s recent birthday tribute to Michelle on social media. McCain criticized the photo choice, calling it unflattering and speculating it might be an effort to manage public perception ahead of a potential announcement.

While neither Barack nor Michelle Obama has commented on the rumors, the ongoing speculation continues to dominate political and entertainment circles, raising questions about the personal lives of one of the most prominent couples in modern history.