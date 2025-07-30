‘Open the road, Oprah’: Hawaii tsunami chaos sparks backlash over private route in Maui

Oprah Winfrey is under fire online amid claims that she has not opened her private road in Maui, Hawaii, as residents scramble to flee coastal areas following a tsunami warning.

As evacuation efforts intensify across Hawaii, particularly in Maui, videos on social media show massive traffic bottlenecks with residents attempting to reach higher ground. Amid the chaos, accusations have surfaced that Winfrey has refused to open a private road connecting Wailea to Kula—an inland route some say could ease congestion and potentially save lives.

Advertisement

Related Articles

One viral post read: “Oprah won’t open her private road from Wailea to Kula, which would make it much easier for locals to get to higher ground. Massive traffic in Maui with thousands trying to escape. Open the road Oprah.” Another added, “A potentially life-saving route is being kept closed while people are stuck in cars with sirens blaring.”

These claims remain unverified. No official statement has been released from Winfrey, her representatives, or Maui County Emergency Management, which has issued general evacuation guidance without referencing the private route in question.

Why hasn’t Oprah opened her road?



This could save lives… https://t.co/ghyyY54Em5 pic.twitter.com/DvrUKSIAJ4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2025

During the 2023 Maui wildfires, Winfrey did open her road to aid evacuation efforts, drawing praise from local authorities. That past cooperation now fuels public expectation that she should do the same during this tsunami emergency.

Advertisement

However, there is no current confirmation—either from government mapping or local agencies—that the road in question is a critical or officially designated evacuation route. Still, frustration is boiling over online as residents face gridlock and fear amid tsunami warnings.

Winfrey, a longtime Maui resident and landowner, is often spotlighted during local crises due to the scale of her property holdings and the symbolism of her celebrity status. As of now, the silence from her camp is only amplifying public scrutiny.