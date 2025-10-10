'Politics over peace': White House after Trump loses Nobel to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung accused the Nobel Committee of placing politics above peace after US President Donald Trump was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. The Nobel Committee chose Maria Corina Machado -- Venezuela's main opposition leader -- as the rightful recipient of the recognition for her work in promoting democratic rights.

Trump has long maintained that he deserved the Nobel for "ending eight wars", including the India-Pakistan standoff following Operation Sindoor.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," Cheung wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

His statement came hours after Trump attacked his predecessor, Barack Obama. Ahead of the announcement of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Trump claimed that Obama got the award for "doing nothing" and "destroying our country," while adding that Obama was not a good president.

Making his case for the prize, Trump cited his achievements such as brokering peace in Gaza and ending "eight wars". He, however, insisted that he was not motivated by the pursuit of awards.

Moreover, Nobel Peace Prize Committee Chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes snubbed Trump's repeated claim to be a peacemaker and deserving the award.

"In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of campaigns and media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace. This committee sits in a room full of portraits of all laureates, filled with courage and integrity. We make decisions based on work and the will of Alfred Nobel," he said before announcing this year's winner.