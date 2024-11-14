'Problematic...': Federal workers in America fear mass sackings as Schedule F looms under Donald Trump's return

Federal workers across America are on edge, fearing the return of Schedule F under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump’s campaign promises to reshape the civil service have revived concerns of mass firings, as he seeks to reinstate the 2020 executive order granting him the authority to dismiss nonpartisan federal employees who might stand in the way of his agenda.

Related Articles

For many, the prospect feels like a “spoils system” comeback, echoing a time when political loyalty dictated federal jobs.

"The objective is to create space to put loyalists in what were, what are still, career civil service positions," Ronald Sanders, a former Trump appointee who resigned in protest over the politicization of the federal workforce, was quoted in a CNN report.

Sanders calls this approach "problematic," and federal workers seem to agree. An employee at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) admitted, “We are absolutely having conversations among ourselves about whether we can stomach a round two.”

Trump’s first term was marked by what many called an assault on federal agencies, silencing research and sidelining scientists, leading to widespread discontent within government ranks.

With nearly 2 million federal workers, Trump’s policies could have far-reaching effects, especially in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, home to over 400,000 federal employees. His proposals include moving 100,000 positions out of Washington, as he did with the Bureau of Land Management, relocating it to Colorado in 2019—a move that led to hundreds of resignations.

Federal employee unions are preparing for a showdown. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), representing over 800,000 federal employees, is rallying to protect workers’ rights. “Federal workers should be able to do their jobs without political interference, without violating their Constitutional oath, and without breaking the law,” AFGE president Everett Kelley said.

The EPA’s union has strengthened protections to safeguard science from political meddling. “If you have a scientist being told to sanitize their data, they can report that interference,” said Marie Owens Powell, president of AFGE Council 238.

Even as unions prepare for legal challenges, some wonder if they can fend off mass dismissals. Advocacy groups like the ACLU and Democracy Forward are strategizing, aiming to support career civil servants caught in the crosshairs. For many in the federal workforce, the advice remains simple: “Keep your head down, get your job done.”